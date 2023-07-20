KOK One Day Volume Hits $78,411.83 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $78,411.83 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,773.24 or 1.00132470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.009727 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $82,676.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.