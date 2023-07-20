Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $522,021.94 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $522,021.94 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00045822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

