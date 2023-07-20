Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

