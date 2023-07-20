Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,150,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,762,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

