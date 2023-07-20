KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 2.5%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 4,111,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,499,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,777,000. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,849,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,200 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,280,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

