Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.74

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and traded as high as $29.22. Kuraray shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.
Kuraray Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.
Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.44%.
About Kuraray
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuraray
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.