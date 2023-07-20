Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.74

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and traded as high as $29.22. Kuraray shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.44%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

