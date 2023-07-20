Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

