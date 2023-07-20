Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

SYK opened at $294.48 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

