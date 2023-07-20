Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $117.70. 950,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,433. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

