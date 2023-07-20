Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $113.51 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 10.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $113,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.36. 253,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,309. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day moving average is $268.52.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

