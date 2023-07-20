Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 492 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530,740. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

