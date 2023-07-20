Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 192,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,898,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.