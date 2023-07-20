Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 10,170 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $137.25. 137,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.