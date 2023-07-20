Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $28,098,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 217,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

