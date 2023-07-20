Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

