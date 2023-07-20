Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

