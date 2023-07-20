Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

