Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

