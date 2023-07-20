Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 132,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MORN stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,669,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

