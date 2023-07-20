Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 158.7% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

BLK stock opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

