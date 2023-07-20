Legacy Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,425.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,891,232 shares of company stock valued at $63,060,860. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

