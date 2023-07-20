Legacy Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

