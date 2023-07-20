Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $352.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

