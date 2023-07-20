Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RTX opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

