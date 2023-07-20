Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.40 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

