Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

