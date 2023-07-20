Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
