Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.