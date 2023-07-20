LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.91

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $138.38, with a volume of 6851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 80.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

