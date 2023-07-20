LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.91

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $138.38, with a volume of 6851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.
LGI Homes Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 80.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.