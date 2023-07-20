Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Libbey shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 273,700 shares trading hands.
Libbey Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.
Libbey Company Profile
Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.
