Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Lincoln Electric worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,528,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

