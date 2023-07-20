Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,904 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.