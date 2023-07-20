Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,553 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

