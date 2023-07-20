Lincoln National Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 286,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 32,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

