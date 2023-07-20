Lincoln National Corp Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.21.

Tesla stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

