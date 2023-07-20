Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 5.3 %

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

