Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $294.13 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.