Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

