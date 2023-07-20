Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 188,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,707. The company has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,382 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 220,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.