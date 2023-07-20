London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 4.7%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Approximately 5,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.12. The firm has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
