Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 475,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,686. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

