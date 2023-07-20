Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MCN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 31,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
