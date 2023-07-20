Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MCN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 31,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 190,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 161,374 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

