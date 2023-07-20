MAGIC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.97 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $171.36 million and $28.97 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,106,115 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

