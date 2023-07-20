Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 19,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Get Main Thematic Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Thematic Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Main Thematic Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Main Thematic Innovation ETF

The Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that rotates exposure to theme-based ETFs, selected by a committee. TMAT was launched on Jan 29, 2021 and is managed by Main Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.