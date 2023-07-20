ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.30.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 944,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,921,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,099,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

