ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $88.85

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.85, but opened at $85.70. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 278,635 shares trading hands.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

