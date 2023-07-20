Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a C$28.00 target price by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.15.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

MFC stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.56. 716,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,089. The company has a current ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The company has a market cap of C$47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.60.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of C$12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.2113402 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.