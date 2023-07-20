MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.99. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

