Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $398.18. 788,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

