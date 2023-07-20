MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 1,433,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 14.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 25,284.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

