Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 16,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 12,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Mayfair Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.



